‘Agatha Raisin’ Season 3 Returns In Time For Halloween On Acorn TV

The popular British mystery series, Agatha Raisin Season 3 now has a debut date, and it has been announced that there will be special holiday episode in honor of the Halloween holiday.

Broadcasting & Cable announced that the first episode of Agatha Raisin Season 3 will start streaming on October 28 is called “Agatha Raisin & The Haunted House” in honor of Halloween. In the first episode, crime-fighting Agatha Raisin takes on an investigation of a legendary haunted house which turns out to be the launch to a murder.

Meaww reports that all of the central characters are back for Agatha Raisin Season 3, including Jamie Glover, who plays the titular character’s partner, James Lacey. This third season of the popular and campy mystery series will include four 90 minute episodes, with each being almost a mini-movie, sharing various stories from mystery writer, M.C. Beaton.

In addition to the Halloween episode, this season will debut three more, including “Agatha Raisin and the Deadly Dance,” “Agatha Raisin and the Love from Hell,” and “Agatha Raisin and the Pig That Turned.”

Fans of the series will notice a change in the series heroine, Agatha, as she has not only settled into life in Carsely, but she has launched a new business, her own detective agency.

Fans of the series and star Ashley Jensen were thrilled to learn that Agatha Raisin was coming back for Season 3, but also that the production of the show was being taken over by Acorn TV, as it struck a chord with American audiences from its debut with the movie, “Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death.”

Even Jensen spoke out to say that she’s always eager to slip back into Agatha’s shoes, even if they are deadly uncomfortable.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to my high heels with another series of Agatha Raisin with Acorn TV. I can’t wait to get started on her next fun and frolicsome journey.”

Fans of the series have described Agatha as a slightly more neurotic Jessica Fletcher from Murder She Wrote, better dressed and with a potty mouth. Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises says that the company has had a great year, and are looking forward to another.