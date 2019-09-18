‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Is Taken Hostage, Brady Confesses To John

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 17 reveal that things will really be heating up in Salem for the mid-week episode, and fans will be on the edge of their seats in anticipation when they seen what’s going on.

According to Soap Hub, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will find herself in a very scary and dangerous situation when she is kidnapped.

Jen will be taken to a remote location and tied up. She’ll also be gagged so that she can’t scream or talk to her captor, who will be revealed as Dr. Henry Shah.

As many fans will remember, Jennifer and Henry dated not once, but twice. They met at the hospital and hit it off while Jen was still having romantic feelings for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Jennifer then decided to call it quits with Henry and explore a relationship with Eric, which didn’t last long.

Finally, Jennifer and the Salem University Hospital doc gave it a second chance as she invited him to be her date for the New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place. Of course, that party turned out to be a shocker when the love of Jennifer’s life, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) revealed himself to be alive and well, albeit with amnesia.

This week, it could be Jack who saves Jennifer, and hopefully the couple will rekindle their romance as Jack holds out hope of regaining his memory using Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) serum.

Meanwhile, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will beg and plead with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) to help her get Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) his freedom. Tony was arrested for the death of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and is currently behind bars. However, Anna wants her former husband back and will stop at nothing to see him freed.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will make a confession to his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), revealing that he went to Kristen’s room and that he also drank alcohol.

Kristen is a huge temptation for Brady, who is trying desperately to do the right thing, although he seems to be getting pulled towards the DiMera bad girl yet again.

Finally, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his girlfriend, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), are thrilled to be spending time with Ben’s nephew, David.

However, they’ll be shocked to learn that David’s mother, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), has been released from the mental facility she’s been receiving treatment at. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jordan tried to kill both Ben and Ciara the last time she was in Salem.

Fans can see more by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.