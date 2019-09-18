‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Promo Images Reveal New Character

Jules is a new character which will be introduced in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

While AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead may be heading towards its Season 5 finale, it also means that Season 10 of The Walking Dead is fast approaching. This means that there has been a wealth of information released ahead of the upcoming season. The lastest includes episodic images revealing a new character.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a lot of the Season 10 promotional items have focused on the continuing conflict between the communities and the Whisperers, headed by Alpha (Samantha Morton). However, the latest images released show a new character.

This character’s name is Jules and she will be portrayed by Alex Sgambati. As yet, there is very little information available for this character other than what is contained in the newly released images from AMC. This means that fans are already speculating on the character and her upcoming storyline.

As Comic Book points out, in The Walking Dead comic book series, there is a character called Jules. However, it seems unlikely that the TV version is the same person. In the comics, Jules appears in Issue No. 7 and only makes it so far as Issue No. 14. So already, this character is from the very early stages of the outbreak. This means that it is highly unlikely these two characters will be linked in any way.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Judging by the clothes that Jules is wearing and the rows of fish drying in the background of two of the images, it seems like she is a member of the Oceanside community, which is one that the TV series has not touched on in any great detail so far.

In addition, it seems that Jules and fellow newcomer, Luke (Dan Fogler), could become involved at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Several of the images show Luke and Jules interacting. Luke appears happy with their conversation and this likely doesn’t bode well for the couple. After all, The Walking Dead is renowned for bringing characters together and letting them have some semblance of happiness before one of them ultimately dies. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead to find out for sure what happens between Jules and Luke.

You can view the new images featuring Jules in the image gallery below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.