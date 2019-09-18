Corey Lewandowski Tweets Potential Senate Run Announcement During Impeachment Hearing

Lewandowski tweeted a link to what appears to be a Super PAC supporting his potential entry into the 2020 New Hampshire Senate race.

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who worked for the president during his 2016 campaign, took full advantage of a new round of intense media coverage while testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

While he engaged in a fiery back-and-forth with House Democrats during the first formal hearing on the potential, possible future impeachment process of the president, Lewandowski managed to get out a tweet that teased a potential run for the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.

“New website just launched to help a potential senate run. Sign up now!,” Lewandowski tweeted while adding a link to what Fox News reported as a possible Super PAC.

The Federal Election Committee reportedly received the appropriate paperwork for the organization just before the House hearing was set to take place.

The domain name for his new website, Stand with Corey, was also registered on Tuesday.

The news of his potential Senate run doesn’t come as a surprise, as he mentioned over the summer that he would possibly challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen for her seat in 2020. According to The Inquisitr, Democrats at the time were already running digital attack ads against Lewandowski in anticipation of his decision to enter the race against Shaheen.

Equally worried about a Lewandowski run, New Hampshire establishment Republicans publicly trashed Trump’s former top campaign person, calling him a “thug” and a “political hack.” Their primary concern is that Trump would prop Lewandowski’s run, should he decide to enter the race.

A Trump endorsement could prove to be valuable, though New Hampshire Republicans fear Lewandowski would be a bad candidate and cost Republicans the chance to defeat the sitting Democratic senator. Three other Republicans have already entered the 2020 senatorial race.

Lewandowski also laid out his case earlier this summer of why he believes his run for the New Hampshire seat could bolster Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

“The president needs a strong supporter of his on the ticket in New Hampshire,” Lewandowski explained at the time. “New Hampshire is a state he lost by 2,700 votes, but having a strong, unified ticket in the state will help him be successful in 2020.”

Lewandowski’s new website prominently features an image of a smiling Donald Trump in the background, with the former campaign manager’s image in front. A quote from the president in the image reads, “I think Corey would be fantastic.”

The experienced political operative has dabbled in running for office before, with a previous run for a Massachusetts state House seat in 1994 while studying at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. He lost the seat to a Democratic challenger.