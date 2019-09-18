‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Flower May Be A Beloved TV Star

The Masked Singer is getting ready to make its triumphant return to TV, and everyone is dying to know who the new crop of celebrities hiding behind the wild and wacky costumes are. One contestant in particular has sparked some major interest among viewers. Warning: possible spoilers ahead!

According to Distractify, fans are speculating about the identity of The Flower. The costume is one of the most elaborate this season, and while it’s gorgeous, it could give away the star inside if the fan theories are correct.

The outlet reports that many fans believe actress Mayim Bialik could be hiding behind the mask. Of course, the biggest clue would be that the character is a flower and one of Mayim’s best known roles was from the 1990’s hit series, Blossom.

However, the number 314 was also seen hidden in the background of the contestant’s clue package, and while some fans jumped to the conclusion that the number could represent an area code or birthday, others know that 314 was the apartment number of Bialik’s Big Bang Theory character, Amy Farrah Fowler.

While nothing has been set in stone, and the show has yet to air, fans are feeling good about their initial guess, as the show’s viewers pride themselves on their detective work and very accurate guesses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans also believe they may have pegged the man behind the Thingamajig mask as Wayne Brady.

Brady is an actor, game show host, and a comedian, but he is also a wonderful singer, who has shown his singing chops on shows like Who’s Line Is It Anyway? and How I Met Your Mother.

Earlier this year, Wayne played coy when asked about the possibility of going on the show. However, many of last season’s contestants such as Rumer Willis and Joey Fatone did the same thing when asked if they were competing on the singing series.

The show became an absolute hit last season, and gained huge ratings for FOX, who then went on to renew the series for two additional seasons. This time around the costumes are more elaborate, the standards are higher, and there are even more contestants competing in hopes of winning the golden mask trophy at the end of it all.

While very little has been said about The Flower and the rest of the competitors, fans are currently going with Mayim Bialik as the frontrunner for being under the garden-themed costume during Season 2 of The Masked Singer.