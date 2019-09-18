Jojo Babie’s Massive Cleavage Spills Out Of Skintight Jumpsuit As She Spreads Legs For Instagram

Jojo Babie, a glamour model with more than 9 million followers on Instagram, is no stranger to showing off her enviable physical assets on the social media platform. The 30-year-old stunner continued that trend on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a skintight black jumpsuit with matching stiletto boots.

The garment features a large cut out on one side which treats the model’s fans to a generous view of her cleavage and underboob. The allure of the photo is only heightened by a provocative pose with her legs spread open and a seductive glance to the side.

In the caption, Jojo revealed that the outfit is from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion company that’s well known for sponsoring the wardrobes of many a beauty and fitness influencer. Unfortunately for anyone who wants to grab it, she didn’t reveal the name of the design, but Fashion Nova sells a pink latex jumpsuit with cutouts. As The Inquisitr reported, this jumpsuit was recently seen on beauty guru/influencer Amra Olević Reyes.

In the comments, fans didn’t seem to mind that she failed to share a lot of details about her outfit. Instead, they focused on praising her beauty.

“I wonder if there is an outfit that you don’t look outstanding in,” wrote one admirer.

“Beautiful as always ” another fan commented before adding a flurry of emojis to their message.

“Slaying that outfit, always stunning,” a third fan gushed.

This is hardly the first time that Jojo Babie has shown this much skin on Instagram. The photo is actually pretty tame when compared to some of her previous snaps. In one of her more risque photos, Jojo Babie wears strappy red and black lingerie that showcases practically every inch of her curvy body and leaves very little to the imagination. Jojo mentions that she makes the expression on her face when she’s hungry for pizza but most of the fans seemed to hunger for her attention, based on the comments they wrote.

Many admirers seemed willing to deliver Jojo pizza for life in exchange for her company.

“What if I brought home a pizza truck???” one fan asked.

“It’s pizza every meal then,” another admirer declared.

“On the way! 30 minutes or less lol,” read a comment from someone very eager to please.

Much to the delight of her fans, it looks like Jojo would also be a bombshell if she existed in a cartoon universe.

As The Inquisitr reported, an artist who goes by the name “Be.Like.Yellow” recently used a previous Instagram post to turn Jojo into a character that would fit right at home in with Marge, Homer and the rest of The Simpsons. Or perhaps not “right at home” since JoJo’s sex appeal has the potential to cause some marital conflict between Marge and Homer.

The hilarious cartoon image has racked up more than 105,000 likes since it was posted on Instagram and fans raved about it in the comments.

“If you were a Simpson I would most definitely be into it,” personal trainer and fitness influencer Casey Martin wrote. The thousands of fans who liked the photo probably all agree with her.