Ayesha Curry Shuts Down Instagram In Skintight Pants & Black Pumps In Hot New Instagram Post

Ayesha Curry’s most recent Instagram share has sent her fans into a frenzy.

As those who follow the mother-of-three on social media know, Ayesha shares a wide range of photos and videos on her account. While some of her posts include updates featuring her kiddos, countless other ones include photos of her hubby, NBA star Stephen Curry. The stunner also uses the platform to promote her many businesses as well. And her most recent fashion-forward post has left her fans melting.

In the caption of the image, Curry mentions that she is at an event for GoDaddy where she is celebrating the launch of her new website. The beauty stands front and center in the shot, posing on a wood floor in the middle of a hallway that is surrounded by photos. Curry wears her long, dark locks pulled back and also wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick.

The mother-of-three shows off her fashion sense in the shot in an all-black look. On top, Curry rocks a button-down shirt and on the bottom, she sizzles in a pair of skintight black pants. She accessorizes the look with a watch on her wrist and looks like a pro while wearing a pair of high black pumps. The post has only been live on Curry’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention already.

So far, the post has garnered over 72,000 likes, in addition to well over 200 comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Curry know she looks incredible while countless others congratulated her on a great event. A few more simply commented on the photo with their choice of emoji.

“You look amazing,” one follower commented with a red heart emoji.

“Great platform and mission!!!!,” another fan raved.

“Beautiful!!! Doesn’t take much!,” one more Instagram user wrote.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Curry sizzled in another all-black outfit. In the hot shot, the bombshell can be seen rocking a tiny leather crop top that featured long sleeves. She bared a little bit of midriff for the camera and completed the look with a pair of black leather pants. Ayesha tagged herself at Moss Restaurant in Iceland in the post, where she appeared to be in a wine cellar. In the image, Curry climbed up a ladder to select a bottle of wine from her line — Domaine Curry.

That post racked up a ton of traffic as well, with over 171,000 likes and 600-plus comments.