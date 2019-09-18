‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Episode 14 May Have Just Dropped A Hint About Beta From ‘TWD’

A record cover dropped by Daniel in the latest episode of 'Fear the Walking Dead' could reveal Beta's back story.

Episode 14 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 concentrated on two small groups. The first being Althea (Maggie Grace) and Morgan (Lennie James) as they infiltrated the Settlers’ base. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the second group involved Grace (Karen David) and Daniel (Ruben Blades). They were on a supply run during which Daniel had collected some records. A horde of the infected meant that the records were dropped and left behind. While this seemed like an inconsequential moment, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a possible Easter egg on one of the album covers that links this series to the original AMC series, The Walking Dead.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 14 (titled “Today and Tomorrow”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Season 9 of The Walking Dead, as well as the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As Forbes points out, one of the records dropped by Daniel has a person on the cover that bears an uncanny resemblance to Beta (Ryan Hurst), who appears in AMC’s companion series, The Walking Dead. Beta is a member of the Whisperers — the current antagonists against the communities currently appearing in that series. In The Walking Dead, Beta hasn’t actually shown his face yet. However, similar images of Hurst suggest that there is some resemblance.

You can view a screenshot of the image via Comic Book‘s tweet.

Van Redin / AMC

This might seem like a coincidence to viewers of the TV series, or an Easter egg placed by AMC for those who are really paying attention between the two series. However, for fans of the comic books, there might be a plausible explanation for this appearance and it involves Beta’s backstory.

In the comic book series, Beta is a famous basketball player, which accounts for his sheer height. However, he is also considered to be a celebrity and is recognized as such when he removes his mask. With the possible appearance of Beta on a record album in Fear the Walking Dead, it could actually be a reveal that Beta was once a famous musician in the TV series rather than a star athlete.

As yet, there is no official word on whether this appearance is definitely Beta. So viewers will just have to tune into both Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 15, titled “Channel 5,” on September 23. Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.