‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Think They Already Know The Identity Of Thingamajig

The Masked Singer was last year’s hottest new show, and Season 2 is right around the corner. This week, the series aired a special where they revealed the very first clues for the new contestants, and fans went wild trying to figure out which stars were behind the elaborate costumes. Warning: possible spoilers ahead!

According to Country Living, some fans believe they already have the celebrity behind the Thingamajig mask pegged, and they may actually be right. The contestant was one of the few that fans got to hear sing, and his voice was amazing, leading viewers to think that actor, game show host, and comedian Wayne Brady could be hiding behind the fluffy green monster costume.

Fans who know and love Brady are aware that he has a great voice and that he loves to sing. He’s even belted out tunes on shows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway? and How I Met Your Mother. In addition, his Twitter bio has some viewers talking.

“Guy who makes stuff up, pretends to be other people and sings,” it reads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thingamajig’s clue package didn’t offer up much help to fans. Basically the only thing of note that was said by the contestant was “Don’t call me Chewbacca, but we do celebrate together,” whatever that may mean.

Meanwhile, other characters that the fans will see this season include The Skeleton, The Fox, The Eagle, Ice Cream, The Flamingo, The Butterfly, The Penguin, The Leopard, Egg, Rottweiler, Flower, Panda, Black Widow, and the mystery contestant, Lady Bug, who the show is keeping a secret until the premiere next week.

Fans of the show will remember that Nick Cannon is the host and the panelists include Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong, who do their best to guess which stars may be behind the costumes as they, along with the viewers at home, desperately try to decipher the confusing clue packages that are given each week.

This year, the cast of the show is said to have a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces, so the Thingamajig could really be anyone.

However, it seems that Wayne Brady is the frontrunner so far, and fans can find out by watching The Masked Singer Season 2 when it returns to FOX on Wednesday, September 25, at 8 p.m.