Melissa Riso Is Barely Contained By Tiny Blue String Bikini, And Instagram Loves It

Actress, model, and men’s hairstylist Melissa Riso left on a jet plane recently to take a well-deserved vacation, but even during her downtime, she managed to thrill her 1.1 million Instagram followers by sharing part of her tasty treat with them.

In the picture, a smiling Riso stood beside a bar as Sip Sip Bahamas. She wore a tiny blue string bikini top, which showcased her ample cleavage while protecting her modesty with strategically placed triangles of fabric. The matching blue low-rise bikini bottoms tied on the sides and featured gold beads at the end of each tie. She accessorized the look with gold aviator-style sunglasses and pulled her beachy brunette hair back in a ponytail.

In front of Riso, a plate with a martini glass filled with ceviche can be seen, featuring a beautiful array of colorful vegetables and seafood. The model had a spoon poised to dig into the flavorful dish.

The actress’s fans appreciated her sharing a slice of her trip with them, and more than 3,600 took a moment to press the “like” button on the image. Meanwhile, dozens left Riso positive comments wishing her well.

“Ceviche is bomb and taste! And you look great,” a fan replied.

“Awesome! Have fun at Bahamas vacation! Perfect mermaid beach,” wrote a follower.

“You were born to wear a bikini,” noted another.

Loading...

In her Instagram story, Riso revealed she and her boyfriend, Brandon Messina, traveled to The Cove Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas. They began their trip with drinks on the airplane as it prepared for takeoff. Next, she showcased the stunning scenery on the way to their resort. After that came a tour of the gorgeous suite in which she planned to stay during her vacation. Finally, Riso went to the beach to relax and enjoy the peaceful view.

After some time relaxing, Riso went to the resort’s spa, and she shared some footage of a lovely fountain that flowed under a glass floor. She declared that the fountain was so pretty and revealed that she would be getting a massage as the next step on her itinerary.

Near the end of the day, the model treated her fans to a gorgeous sunset view while she and Messina toasted the first successful day of their fantastic trip, also declaring her love for her boyfriend in the clip. After their dinner, the happy couple encountered several kitties walking around the resort, and she enjoyed seeing them.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the hairstylist, who founded Mr By Melissa Riso, shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself wearing a thong-style one-piece swimsuit.