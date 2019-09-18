Kaley Cuoco Drops Jaws In Gorgeous Wine Red Dress: ‘I Don’t Go Out Often’

It’s not every day that Kaley Cuoco goes out but when she does, she sends jaws dropping.

As those who follow The Big Bang Theory actress on social media know, Cuoco regularly shares Instagram photos with her 5.6 million-plus fans but it’s usually casual posts or photos of her pets. In the most recent post that was shared for her legion of fans, Kaley appears at the premiere of Netflix’s new film, Between Two Ferns, which she says was hilarious. In the caption of the post, she tells fans that she doesn’t go out very often.

In the new series, Kaley delights in a number of different photos. The first photo in the deck shows the blond bombshell striking a pose with her sister. The two ladies pose together in front of a step and repeat and are all smiles for the shot. Cuoco wears her long locks down and curled as it falls just at her chest. She also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The bombshell sizzles in a red patterned maxi dress that features long sleeves and fits her body like a glove. For the occasion, she also holds a black clutch in her hand. On the other side, her sister wears her dark locks pulled halfway back while clad in an all-black outfit with a grey plaid jacket on top. In the next two images in the shot, the stunner poses with Zach Galifianakis and the last image is just a solo shot of the actress.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned Cuoco a ton of attention from her fans with over 54,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Many fans commented on the photo to let the stunner know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her outfit. A few other followers had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“You girlies clean up well!,” one follower wrote with a two kissy-face emoji.

“GORGEOUS as always my love,” another wrote with a red heart emoji tied to the end.

“Awwww you look beautiful,” one more Instagrammer raved.

As previously mentioned, the actress shares a ton of images on her feed but a lot of them include her furry friends. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Kaley snapped a makeup-free face in the image as she wore her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. In the shot, she held up a cup of coffee in one hand and rocked a black zip-up sweater as she leaned over and kisses her pooch. On the other side of her is her husband, Karl Cook, who also smiles for the shot.

That post garnered over 500-plus comments.