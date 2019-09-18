Julianne Hough Flashes Heart-Shaped Cleavage & The Peace Sign Backstage At ‘AGT’

Julianne Hough was red hot as she turned up for the 2019 America’s Got Talent finale. She wore a ruby evening gown with a dramatic slit that went all the way up to the top of her toned thigh. The fancy frock featured a heart-shaped cutout that revealed plenty of the AGT judge’s cleavage.

In addition, the shoulders of the flashy garment — which was super sparkly — were padded in such a way as to resemble a style popular during the 1940s. Julianne’s high heeled, open-toed shoes matched her dazzling dress and so did her lipstick.

The blonde beauty showed her look in an Instagram share that included two photos, both taken behind the scenes at AGT.

In the first image, Julianne flashed the peace sign with both hands while she stood on one leg with her other leg bent, emulating the way flamingos often pose.

Then, a quick swipe to the right revealed a more regal stance from the former Dancing with the Stars pro who put both of her hands on her tiny waist as she stood at attention. Her stick-straight, shoulder-length hair was parted on the side, putting her lovely face in full evidence.

The two-picture post earned Julianne more than 27,000 likes from among her 4.9 million followers within two hours of being uploaded. Meanwhile, she received a number of compliments and observations in the comment section.

“You look so beautiful and gorgeous and I’ve looked up to you and your brother’s dancing for a very long time and I’m a very huge fan of you and I’ll always love and support you forever,” stated one eager admirer.

“This is everything!!! It’s a perfect dress for your big-hearted self!” said another fan, who added three purple heart emoji for emphasis.

“So much good talent. I wish they could all win,” commented another person who obviously has been watching AGT during the first season Julianne has been seated at the judge’s table.

Earlier on Tuesday, Julianne showed up while wearing practically nothing, as reported by The Inquisitr. The reality television arbiter was naked from the waist up in an Instagram post in which she asked if she had created a “thirst trap.”

Apparently, she had done just that if the comments on the upload were a clear indication.

“Sorry I just lost my train of thought!!” said one fan, while another stated, “If I was a contestant tonight I’d print this out life-size and bring it over for you to sign after my performance.”

Since that Instagram follower was not part of the night’s competition, the real Julianne Hough was probably enough for the crowd who were on hand at the talent show. Given what the popular personality was wearing, she appeared to be ready to greet all of the finalists who were about to perform for the America’s Got Talent season finale with her warm welcome and her keen eye for greatness.