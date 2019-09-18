Olivia Culpo Struggles To Keep Her Bikini In Place: ‘Shoulda Worn A Belt’

Olivia Culpo steams up Instagram on a regular basis, and this week was much of the same as she wore a tiny little two-piece that seemingly just wouldn’t stay in place.

On Tuesday, Olivia took to social media to share a brand new photo update of herself rocking a skimpy white bikini. The tiny top flaunted the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s ample cleavage, while the matching bottoms seemed a tad bit too large for Culpo — who was seen tugging them up — and showcased her rock-hard abs, flat tummy, lean legs, and curvy hips.

In the caption of the photo, Olivia joked that she should have had a belt on in order to keep the bikini bottoms up on her hips.

The former Miss Universe winner stunned in the snapshot as she had her shoulder-length hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell all around her shoulders.

Olivia also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a dark berry color on her lips, and a bronzed glow.

Olivia goes barefoot in the picture as she strolls through the sand during a sunny day at the beach.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia loves to tease fans with her sexy photos. Whether she’s wearing a skimpy bikini, tiny shorts, or a revealing dress, her fans can’t get enough.

This time around her followers went nuts over her white bikini pics and took to the comment section to show their appreciation for them.

“Is this a realistic goal?” one fan asked.

“Absolute goddess,” another stated in the comments.

Loading...

Earlier this year, Culpo opened up about her life in the spotlight during an interview and she revealed one of her biggest pet peeves that a fan can do, which is hit on her through social media when they are obviously married.

“Nothing irks me more than when someone slides in my DMs, first of all, my number one red flag that I’m never going to date you, and second of all, if you have a girlfriend or a wife, and you are sliding in my DMs, I am going to put you on blast,” Olivia stated, per Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, fans can see all of Olivia Culpo’s racy photos, as well as other parts of her busy life, by following the model on her social media accounts.