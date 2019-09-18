Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Insane Twerking Skills In Sparkly Purple Booty Shorts

Megan Thee Stallion showed why she’s widely considered the hottest girl on the rap scene these days with a new video on her Instagram. In the video, Megan is performing onstage at a “Legendary Nights” tour stop. The “Big Ole Freak” rapper puts on a jaw-dropping performance in front of her adoring fans who are collectively known as “The Hotties.”

In her relatively short time in the spotlight, Megan has become known for her superior twerking ability and the video shuts down anyone who has ever doubted her skill in that regard. The power and impact of her moves are only heightened by the fact that she’s wearing fishnets and a cute pair of sparkly purple shorts and a matching crop top.

Fans applauded the performance in the comments section of the post with many commenters praising her for having knees that seem almost superhuman.

“Them strong knees,” wrote comedian B. Simone, “mine be popping n s**t”

Another commenter asked to borrow Megan’s knees for what sounds like intimate activity with their significant other.

“Can I borrow ya knees this weekend sis?!?!” they asked. “I’m tryna see something with my boo”

Another suggested that Meghan may have gotten her knees in Wakanda, the imaginary African kingdom ruled by Marvel character The Black Panther.

“Vibranium knees,” the commenter said of Megan’s strong joints. Vibranium is an all-powerful element that powers most of Wakanda’s technology and infrastructure.

This is hardly the first time that the rapper has shown off her twerking abilities on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 1, she posted a video of herself slaying her signature moves while wearing a leopard print two-piece outfit. The clip is also from one of her performances at the “Legendary Nights” tour.

But Megan’s top tier twerking ability doesn’t eclipse the fact that she is also a talented lyricist. Her skill and star power have been recognized by legendary New York rapper Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter who recently signed her to a lucrative management deal.

Loading...

“I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop!” she wrote in an Instagram post about this huge development in her career.

The news caps off an amazing summer for Megan which saw her release a successful mixtape called Fever which now boasts a track — “Cash Sh–” — that has been certified Gold. She also saw “Hot Girl Summer,” the term that she coined, make it into the mainstream this year.

She released a song of the same name that features a verse from superstar rapper Nicki Minaj which won the Houston native her first MTV Video Music Award.