Kourtney Kardashian Admits There Are ‘Moments’ When She Wants To Quit ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian let the world know that she sometimes wants to make her exit from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The reality star, 40, recently sat down with the hosts of The Real to discuss the popular E! show. According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian admitted that, at one point, she almost left the reality show that she has starred with alongside her famous family for over a decade. She also revealed to hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housely that she still thinks about leaving the show sporadically.

“So, every day is different,” she said.

“But at the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. But I definitely have my moments where [I want to leave]. Because I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

Viewers have watched Kardashian and her family since the show premiered back in 2007. Since then, fans of Kardashian have seen her in a relationship with ex Scott Disick, and their eventual breakup in 2014. They have also watched the lifestyle influencer get pregnant and give birth to her three children- Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

Fans of KUWTK know that the eldest Kardashian has been vocal in the past about the fact that she’s not so concerned about fame. If she were to leave the show, Kardashian would most likely continue working on her lifestyle and wellness website, Poosh. The Inquisitr reported back in April that Poosh focuses on health and wellness, as well as style and beauty. The site has also had interviews with various players in the health and beauty industry, as well as interviews with Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and several of her siblings.

According to the Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami alum’s Instagram page, the website has developed a strong following over the last few months. Kardashian is even slated to speak about her website among other entrepreneurs at Create and Cultivate in San Francisco.

Kardashian’s interview on The Real comes just days after fans of KUWTK watched an explosive fight between Kardashian and her sister Kim. The mother of three reportedly accused Kim of trying to emulate her style, which the KKW Beauty CEO denied. The claim reportedly came after Kardashian learned that she and Kim work with the same designer. The argument about clothing reportedly resulted in the two exchanging harsh words towards each other via FaceTime.

Fans of Kourtney Kardashian will still be able to see her on Season 16 of KUWTK, which airs Sundays on E!