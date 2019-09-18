Kelly Clarkson Drops Jaws In Geometric-Print Dress For Wild ‘American Idol’ Reunion

Kelly Clarkson is dropping jaws. The American Idol alum seems to have the whole of America gripped with her new talk show, although fans will likely be losing their minds over what The Kelly Clarkson Show has in store for tomorrow. The newly-launched series has its own Instagram account offering sneak previews of what’s to come – by the looks of it, Kelly is set to share the set with some very familiar faces. The video shared today showed Kelly beyond excited as she announced a “reunion” with some of American Idol‘s biggest names, who appeared with her appeared on the couch.

The video opened up with Kelly announcing the “reunion,” although footage quickly moved to what fans were going to be seeing. Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson were all seen on the couch together – Kelly herself said that she couldn’t believe it had been 17 years since she’d won her competing position on the popular series.

Kelly herself was looking sensational as she sat with the franchise’s stars. The blonde’s slimmed-down figure was flattered by a beautiful silk dress with loud, multi-color geometric prints and a classic touch to the fabric. The dress fell around the knee offering a hint of leg, with heeled boots adding a little sass.

The video saw Randy recall his initial reactions on seeing Kelly audition – he said he knew that Kelly was “fire.” Given the career that this singer has had since 2002, it looks like Randy’s seemingly knee-jerk reaction was spot-on. Simon also had his chance to speak, with the Brit saying that his “one wish” would be to recreate a show with all of them together.

The video quickly proved to be popular, racking up over 14,000 likes in the space of an hour. Fan comments quickly came in, with users seeming pumped to see a reunion. A comment even appeared to come in from a fan who’d been in the audience when the episode was filmed.

Kelly is a novice when it comes to talk show hosting. The star also seems to have had a tiny moment of embarrassment while sitting on another famous couch – as The Inquisitr recently reported, the 37-year-old forgot Meghan Markle’s name and had to be prompted by Ellen DeGeneres. Barring that, however, this star’s career seems to be nothing short of astounding overall. Kelly is a judge on The Voice and her talk show host has received insane views so far.

