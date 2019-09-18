Kourtney Kardashian Jogs In Booty Shorts On The Beach

Kourtney Kardashian has really grown to love working out and has gone through a body transformation in recent years. That’s why she has so much health and fitness content on her lifestyle website, Poosh, and this week she shared a very sexy photo of herself getting some exercise.

In the photo, which was posted on the official Poosh Instagram account, Kourtney is seen finding time to get a jog in while on the beach.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sported a tiny little sports bra that clung tightly to her chest and flaunted her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. She also rocked the tiniest pair of tight booty shorts that showcased her lean legs and curvy backside.

Kourt wore her long, dark hair up in a classic ponytail, which flew back behind her head as she pumped her arms in mid-stride during her beach run. She also appeared to sport a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

In the caption of the photograph, Poosh tells their readers that their latest blog post will help fans reach their health and fitness goals, and ultimately achieve the results they want to get sexy legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney has a lot on her plate as she runs her own business in Poosh, has three children to raise and co-parent with former boyfriend Scott Disick, and a reality show to film. She’s also very focused on her health, which hasn’t been leaving her much time for romance.

“So at this point, her love life really has taken a back seat to everything else. That’s not to say that Kourtney wouldn’t be open to romance or that she’s trying to remain closed off to a potential opportunity, but she spends so much time with her kids and working, and she isn’t going out every night and meeting men, an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

“Plus, Kourtney keeps a very tight circle of friends and there really isn’t much opportunity there for any romantic interests,” the source continued, adding that Kardashian believes in fate and feels that if she is meant to be with someone she will find them when the time is right for her.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following her on social media, or checking out the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network.