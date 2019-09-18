Aaron Carter Claims His Brother Nick Got A Restraining Order Against Him: ‘We’re Done For Life’

Pop star Aaron Carter took to social media recently to share some family drama that had fans shocked.

“So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol,” Carter wrote in a tweet.

He followed it up a minute later with the comment, “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life.”

Aaron continued filling his Twitter followers in on the situation, and let them know that he hasn’t seen his big brother in four years, and doesn’t intend to establish any connection with him in the future. When a fan tried to empathize with the singer, he simply clarified, “we’re done!!” regarding the situation with his brother.

Aaron continued to engage with fans as all the drama unfolded on social media, and followed up his initial tweets with another strong message.

“All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $”

Comments from his fans poured in minute by minute as his social media tweetstorm continued.

Aaron has been in the public eye recently for his mental health struggles, and it appears that law enforcement is getting involved in his life more and more as well, ensuring his safety through repeated welfare checks. Page Six reported that Aaron said cops had been to his home eight times in just two weeks in order to check on him. Meanwhile, Aaron has also said that law enforcement is being sent continually by his family.

In one of his tweets, Aaron included a video clip from the Carter family’s short-lived reality television show, House of Carters. In the video, Nick and Aaron are captured having a confrontation in front of the cameras, and while both appeared upset, Aaron seemed particular emotional in the video.

Aaron accompanied the video clip with a tweet stating that Nick bullied him his entire life, and tortured him as a child.

As TMZ reported, the Carter family has been concerned about Aaron’s mental health and have been exploring potentially getting a Gun Violence Restraining Order. The particular California law targets individuals who own guns and who are believed to have the potential to harm themselves or another person.