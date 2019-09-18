Kylie Jenner’s Fans Reportedly Think She Broke Up With Travis Scott After She Did This On Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are rumored to be ending their relationship after fans notice a recent change to her closet.

According to Hollywood Life, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram page. In the photo, Stormi Webster’s mom is rocking a short bob, sunglasses and a curve-hugging dress with a deep cut at the top. The photo was taken in Jenner’s massive walk-in closet in her Calabasas home.

While the photo was praised by many of Jenner’s 146 million followers, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans had some concerns about her mirror photo. Noticeably missing from the shot was a photo frame of her and Scott together, which is visible in her previous closet selfies. Jenner’s caption under the post was reportedly also cryptic and different from her previous, upbeat captions. The recent changes were reportedly enough for fan page Stormi and Tyga to share with Jenner’s fans. In the comments section, many fans were concerned about the couple’s future.

“Did she crop him out?” one follower asked.

“Lord…. please answer our prayers,” another follower chimed in.

While some fans felt that the change of background meant that the couple was ending their relationship, some came to their defense. Several fans commented that the move from Jenner was simply a coincidence and had nothing to do with the couple’s relationship.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Jenner and Scott have been together since 2017. The couple had Stormi in 2018 and celebrated the celebrity tot’s birthday back in February. The two have been the subject of multiple breakup rumors in the past, and Scott was rumored to have cheated on Jenner back in February, which he vehemently denied.

The young parents are reportedly in a good place with each other. This past summer, they have jet-setted to both Turks and Caicos and Europe in celebration of Jenner’s birthday. The couple recently posed for the cover of Playboy together where they offered an intimate peek into their relationship. Jenner posted multiple photos on Instagram from the shoot, including a photo of her wearing nothing but a cowboy hat and Scott wearing nothing but jeans as the two share a kiss outside. The steamy photo nearly broke the Internet, as it currently sits at 13 million likes.

Jenner and Scott also shared in the interview that while they have booming careers and are parents, they are still just as hot for each other as when they first met.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott told Jenner in the interview.

“I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner replied, laughing.