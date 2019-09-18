Jordyn Woods Shows Off Voluptuous Cleavage To Promote TV Appearance And Fans Can’t Get Enough

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram on Tuesday to remind fans that she’s still thriving despite her reported expulsion from the Kardashian-Jenner social circle. In the photo, Jordyn is rocking a satiny blazer that’s open enough to show off her voluptuous cleavage. As the caption notes, Jordyn is promoting Hip Hop Squares, the reality game show that she’s on.

In the comments, several fans promised to tune into the season finale on Tuesday night. But others just used the post to focus on complimenting the 21-year-old beauty and some of the comments were more amorous than others.

“Wifey,” wrote basketball player Kyree Walker.

“I’m tryna be your season finale queen,” another follower wrote in what seems to be an attempt at a pickup line.

Many fans praised her for continuing to build her career in the spotlight despite the scandal she was entangled in not too long ago.

Earlier this year Jordyn was spotted hanging out in the company of Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child. The report sparked speculation that Jordyn had been seeing Tristan behind Khloe’s back. Jordyn had been a longtime friend to Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, so the news was seen as a betrayal of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s trust.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jordyn staunchly denied the accusation during a Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. Early on in the episode, Jada explained that she and her husband, Will Smith, had known Jordyn since she was a child and therefore wanted to give her an opportunity to defend herself.

During the chat, Jordyn admitted that she went to Tristan’s home for a house party because she had friends that were going. She also maintained that the only intimate contact she’d had with the 28-year-old basketball player was a kiss that he initiated before she left. Jordyn said that she did not reciprocate his advances.

Although there was lots of speculation that her business prospects would be ruined, it sure looks like the opposite has happened. As The Inquisitr also noted, Since the news broke she’s launched a fashion collaboration with Boohoo Clothing among other brand partnerships.

She also recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine South Africa wearing hair extensions from her upcoming collaboration with Easilocks.

“I’m so Proud of you for all your achievements never give up keep working hard because you have you’r family that looks up to you.” read one very encouraging message on her most recent post.

“Boss moves in your executive attire,” another supportive fan wrote.

Even though some online commenters like to remind her about it on Instagram, it definitely seems that Jordyn has moved on from the scandal and that she’s focused on bigger and better things.