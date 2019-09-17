‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Is ‘Ready To Be A Wife’

Kailyn Lowry may not be in a relationship right now, but that doesn’t mean that the mom-of-three isn’t looking toward the future. In fact, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Twitter that she is “ready to be a wife.” Kail shared the tweet with her followers on Tuesday night.

“I’m ready to be a wife & be w my best friend forever.”

Kailyn gave no context to the tweet, though. Her most recent relationship was with her youngest son’s father, Chris Lopez. The two have been on and off since the birth of their son, Lux.

Following her tweet, some of her followers reacted negatively, suggesting she focus on something else. However, not all of the reactions were negative, with some fans telling Kail they hope she finds happiness.

Kailyn tweeted more about love on Tuesday saying, “If it still hurts you, it was love.”

Kailyn is the mother of three young boys. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Kail and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, found out she was pregnant with their son. She and Jo eventually split and she moved on with a man named Javi Marroquin. The two married and had one son together before divorcing. She then had a baby with Chris and their relationship has been off and on. The mom-of-three has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Over the years, cameras have been there to capture all of Kail’s ups and downs.

According to an earlier report from The Inquisitr, Kailyn has been open with the fact that she would love to have a baby girl one day. However, that isn’t the only thing she has considered. In a recent article from E! News, Kailyn talked about the possibility of being a surrogate in the future on an upcoming episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley.

“I’ve definitely said that I would do it in the past. That’s definitely something that I’ve said. But again, it’s like where do you even start? How do you know if it’s the right decision? Like how do I know? How do you know when you’re done having your own children if the option is still there?”

However, being a surrogate isn’t the only option she is considering. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn opened up about possibly adopting children or even fostering children one day.

Fans can tune in to an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday night and catch up with Kailyn Lowry.