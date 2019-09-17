Lizzo Receives Backlash On Social Media After Accusing Her Postmates Driver Of Stealing Her Food

Lizzo is coming under fire on social media after a recent Postmates delivery goes awry.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lizzo has been a fan favorite over the past year. The “Juice” singer’s single, “Truth Hurts,” is currently making historic numbers as it recently moved to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. The singer is also adored for her promotion of self-love and body positivity.

While many people have had positive things to say about Lizzo lately, the singer recently upset several social media users with her recent decision. According to Page Six, the songstress took to her Twitter page to accuse a Postmates driver of stealing her food on Monday, September 16. Lizzo called out the delivery driver for allegedly taking her food and wrote the driver’s name, who her 970,500 followers learned was named Tiffany W. The singer then called out the delivery service, who quickly asked her to send them a direct message on the social media site.

Many Twitter users decided to sound off on Lizzo’s decision to share with the Internet what the delivery driver allegedly did to her. Multiple users felt that the singer shouldn’t have used her large following to discuss the ordeal, nor mention the driver’s name.

“Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food,” one user tweeted.

“I do Postmates and there have been times where the app has f**ked up or weird circumstances have happened and I couldn’t get the food to the customer. U don’t know what this woman’s situation is. You can afford to order more food. She might not be able to afford losing her job,” another user tweeted.

“I just took a DNA test turns out im 100% that snitch,” another user tweeted.

Shortly after several commenters expressed their views on the issue directly to Lizzo, the “Cuz I Love You” singer decided to address the issue again. She issued an apology to the delivery driver on Twitter for using her name and “putting her on blast.” She also admitted that the act was “petty” and said she didn’t consider her large following when she wrote the tweet. Many of the singer’s fans reportedly jumped to her defense as well.

While Lizzo possibly upset some of her fans, the singer will most likely move forward in working on her blossoming career. The “Tempo” songstress recently performed at Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia. The festival is one of several the singer has been a part of this year.