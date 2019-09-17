Brielle Biermann Shows Off Stunning Figure In Pink Zip-Up Bikini: ‘I Don’t Want Summer To End’

Another day, another NSFW post from reality star Brielle Biermann.

As her legion of social media followers know, the Don’t Be Tardy star is no stranger to showing off her killer figure on Instagram while posing in anything from bikinis to crop tops and even sexy sweat sets. The blond bombshell is wildly popular on the platform, boasting a following of over 1.3 million fans, a number that continues to climb on a regular basis. In one of the more recent images that were shared on her page, Brielle sizzles in a hot pink bikini.

In the gorgeous shot, the 22-year-old snaps a selfie in the mirror while posing against a plain white wall. She wears her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail and appears to be wearing minimal makeup as she covers half of her face with her phone. Brielle accessorizes the look with a few gold bracelets on her left hand, her amazing body on full display.

In the photo, Biermann flaunts her killer curves in an NSFW pink bikini that leaves little to be desired. On top, Biermann nearly busts out of the bikini that features a silver zipper in the middle. Her taut tummy is also on display in the photo, where she completes her look with a pair of tiny pink bottoms that hit around her navel.

The post has only been live on the bombshell’s account for a short time but it’s earned the Don’t Be Tardy star plenty of attention with over 33,000 likes, in addition to 280-plus comments. Many fans commented on the post to let Brielle know that she looks amazing while countless others agreed that they also don’t want summer to come to an end anytime soon.

“Your {sic} beautiful without all that make-up,” one follower commented on the post.

“Wow looking good in the hot pink 2piece,” another chimed in with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Looooove that bikini omg,” a third user chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Brielle was in Las Vegas, celebrating her stepfather Kroy Biermann’s birthday. Along with a photo of the two of them celebrating in Sin City, Brielle penned an adorable caption to show her love for Kroy.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA! I’m so thankful for you, how you take care of our family and how you treat my mom. I’m so sorry to whoever i marry.. my expectations are BEYOND HIGH because of this man! I love you dad!”

She ended the post by telling Kroy that she hopes he has a wonderful day while also noting that they have almost no photos together so she just snapped this shot right now. How sweet.