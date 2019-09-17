Angela Simmons Sizzles In An Orange String Bikini: ‘Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself’

Angela Simmons is pulling out all of the stops with her latest steamy Instagram photos.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star put her dangerous curves on display for her 6.1 million followers to see. While standing outside, Simmons is posing for the camera in one photo wearing an orange string bikini from Myra Swim. Simmons is practically bursting out of the bikini top, revealing a lot of cleavage in the process. She paired the bikini look with a black, lace cover-up that is gently placed on her arms.

In terms of her accessories, Simmons is wearing a gold body chain necklace on her toned, flat stomach. She held a pair of sunglasses for the photo op, gently biting their temple as she struck a seductive pose. She is also wearing two studded earrings on both of her ears.

The fashion designer opted to go with a simple hair and makeup look, allowing her bikini to do all of the talking. Her face is mostly bare, with the exception of long eyelashes and a burgundy matte lipstick. Her black hair is also styled into two long braids.

At the time of writing, Simmons’ photo has received more than 100,000 likes. The sexy snapshot also received more than 2,000 comments from her fans.

“Girl you be killin em,” one follower said.

“Praises to the universe,” another fan shared.

Simmons didn’t stop at one photo, though. The Run’s House alum continued to slay for her followers in her orange bikini once again. While standing on the sidewalk with a tall building as her background, Simmons gave her fans a full view of her bikini look. Her sunglasses are on her face this time as she stares directly at the camera. She is standing on her tippy toes in the shot, revealing her two rhinestoned ankle bracelets.

The pose was something her followers seemingly enjoyed, as the reality star received more than 190,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments at the time of writing.

“Thank you for posting your natural body. I’m tired of all this photoshop,” one follower wrote.

“Yummy yummy in my tummy,” another follower chimed in.

In the caption of one of her photos, Simmons wrote that she was “reintroducing” herself to her fans. The Inquisitr previously reported that the daughter of Rev Run has been on GUHH since the WeTV series first began. On the show, Simmons has opened up about her life as a businesswoman and single mother. The reality star has also discussed the father of her child, Sutton Tennyson, Sr., who was fatally shot in November 2018, on a past episode.

Fans of Angela Simmons can follow her on Instagram for more updates.