‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert Fuel Rumors Of Getting Back Together On Instagram

The former couple got flirty on Tuesday night.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert are teasing fans of a potential reconciliation.

Years after calling it quits on their marriage amid rumors of drug use and cheating, the former Teen Mom 2 pair fueled reunion rumors as they shared a couple of flirty messages with one another on Instagram on Tuesday night, September 17.

“We eating good tonight….. homework done now dinner and a movie…. btw [Leah Messer], someone said I was a wayyyy better cook than mommy,” Calvert wrote in the caption of a video of himself cooking three steaks on the grill.

“I bet she did because mommy is always running to practices school events etc you got the easy part,” Messer replied.

While it was initially unclear whether or not Messer and Calvert were together at the time the Instagram exchange took place, many fans believed it was pretty telling that Calvert was cooking three steaks. After all, he and daughter Addie are only two people.

That said, upon further inspection on Instagram, it was confirmed that Messer is actually out of town in Los Angeles and appears to be kid-free as she spends time on the West Coast. On her Instagram stories, Messer shared several clips of her trip from West Virginia to Los Angeles, one of which was taken from her airplane.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Messer and Calvert began facing rumors of a potential reunion earlier this summer after MTV shared a sneak peek video of Teen Mom 2 in which the former couple was seen spending time with one another in New York City.

Following the sharing of the preview clip, a number of fans flooded the network’s Instagram page which comments about Messer and Calvert getting back together, many of whom believed they would be better off this time around because Messer is simply a different person than she was years ago.

“I would like to see them back together honestly I felt like they would have still been together if Jeremy didn’t give up on Leah so easily,” one person wrote.

“It’s different now Leah did a 180 big time,” another said.

In addition to the daughter Messer shares with Calvert, Messer is also mom to twins Ali and Aleeah, who she shares with her first husband, Corey Simms.

To see more of Messer, Calvert, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9B on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.