Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles As She Goes Braless In Tight Black Tank Top

Even when she’s just out and about for a casual outing, Kourtney Kardashian always looks stunning.

As those who follow the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on social media know, the mother of three is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure for fans in a wide range of outfits including bikinis, crop tops, and just about anything else. The stunner is also regularly photographed out and about near her home in the Los Angeles area. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty looking casual but sexy in another hot outfit.

According to the outlet, Kardashian was photographed leaving a studio near her home in Calabasas, California where she may have been shooting parts of her family’s hit reality show. In the photos, the 40-year-old could be seen rocking a face full of beautiful makeup while wearing her long, dark locks down and straight for the seemingly casual occasion. She showed off her world-famous figure in a sheer and tight-fitting black tank top that left almost nothing to the imagination as she went braless underneath.

She paired the tank with some light denim jeans that had holes at the knees. Kourt completed her look with a pair of small black heels and she carried a drink in her hand. In another shot, the bombshell opted to cover her face from the paps, rocking a pair of giant black sunglasses. None of the other members of the Kardashian clan were photographed for the outing.

As fans know, the eldest Kardashian sister sat down for an interview on the hit daytime show The Real earlier today. The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three chatted about a wide range of topics which of course included her famous sisters. Though she is very successful and wealthy in her own right, when the subject of her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, being the wealthiest member of the family came up she didn’t hold much back.

“Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?'” she shared. “And that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that.”

Of course, Kourt went on to share that she is thrilled for her sisters’ success but noted that she herself has chosen to take a little step back from the spotlight and her business endeavors to be present in her kids’ lives.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday evenings on E! Entertainment Television.