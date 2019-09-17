Kenya Moore Reportedly Agrees To Renew Her Wedding Vows After Secret Wedding Got Her Booted From ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore is so serious about staying on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she’s willing to renew her wedding vows while the cameras roll. Moore was reportedly fired from the show after she and husband Marc Daly wed in secret. But according to Radar Online, she wants to make the most of her second chance and she’s willing to do whatever it takes.

Kenya got the boot from the show because producers said that she wasn’t willing to share the private details of her life. To avoid that from happening now that she has returned to the show once again, she agreed to ask her new husband if he’d be willing to renew their vows while the cameras filmed everything.

“She has been warned that she has to share her whole life on RHOA, and if he doesn’t want to film with her, then they don’t want to film with her,” the insider said.

That includes revealing their second go at confirming their union.

“Producers asked Kenya to renew her vows for the show,” an insider said. “She told them she had to ask Marc.”

Apparently, Marc agreed, because the two are slated to film a second wedding event, with Bravo catching it all on film for fans this time around.

“She’s not going to put her job in jeopardy again,” the insider added.

Things aren’t perfect between the couple, though. While they may be willing to renew their vows, the couple is reportedly struggling to raise their child together while they live apart as Kenya films the next season of the show. Her challenges are apparently a key element of the upcoming storyline.

“Kenya had a meltdown,” an insider said. “She is really struggling being basically a single mom.”

The reality star and her husband are separated for much of the year and she has been filming the show without him for the most part. While he has stopped in for a few scenes, he hasn’t been in the city as much as Kenya would like.

“Kenya feels like she is doing all of the parenting in the relationship, and it is overwhelming for her,” the source revealed.

Despite her struggles with filming, her co-stars are excited to have her back on the show. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Cynthia Bailey said that she expects Kenya to be the fiery presence that she was during the previous seasons of the show, warning fans to expect all kinds of “shenanigans.”