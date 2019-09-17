Camille Kostek’s Little Black Dress Drives Instagram Wild

Camille Kostek’s most recent Instagram share has her fans drooling.

As those who follow the Sports Illustrated bombshell on social media know, Kostek is never a stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure to her legion of fans on her wildly popular Instagram page. The stunner has amassed a following over 660,000-plus on Instagram and everything that she shares with her fans drives them wild. In the most recent post that was shared with her fans, Camille sizzles in another sexy ensemble.

In the first photo in the series of two, the model poses for a photo in front of a neon red “Hotel Vacancy” sign. She tilts her head back in image, wearing a huge smile on her face and looking at the camera. She wears her short, blond locks down and curled as well as a little bit of makeup. She also rocks a pair of cat-eye sunglasses on her face and a pair of dangly earrings.

Only her top half is visible in the shot but she shows off a little bit of cleavage for fans. In the second image in the series, Kostek gives fans a better view of her sexy outfit but this time in a black and white shot. In the photo, Camille places one leg in front of the other while her toned and tanned legs are on display in a stunning black dress.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it has earned the stunner rave reviews with more than 4,000 likes and 30-plus comments. Some fans took time to comment on the post and let Kostek know that she looks gorgeous while countless others commented on her beautiful dress.

“This reminds me of the “princess wave” or aka the way royalty waves aka YOU are basically ROYALTY,” one follower commented.

“This photoshoot=goalss,” another gushed with a heart-eye and flame emoji.

“You have a talent and you deserve to be known for it love you you are my idol,” another Instagram user raved.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that Camille sizzled in another gorgeous outfit, this time a two-piece set. In one of the photos, Camille showed off a little bit more of her gorgeous figure while clad in one of her hottest outfits to date. In the up-close-and-personal image, she put her hands on her booty while she rocked matching and skintight Versace pants and the coordinating top. The post garnered over 23,000 likes and well over 100 comments for the blond bombshell.