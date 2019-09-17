Mackenzie McKee Says Josh McKee Is ‘Not Her Husband’, Says She Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring

Mackenzie McKee joined Teen Mom OG as a guest mom for the last episodes of the latest season of the show. While on the show, viewers watched her tumultuous relationship with her husband, Josh McKee, play out on screen. After the season ended, Mackenzie shocked fans when she announced on social media that she and Josh had split. Fans have been wondering if perhaps the two worked things out, but in a new interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Mackenzie revealed that she and Josh are not back together.

“Josh is not my husband. I’m not sure I ever want to be with him again.”

Mackenzie revealed that the two are getting along for their children, though. Even though they are not together, she said that she and Josh are on “good terms.” She explained that she is taking some time “for herself” and is doing counseling.

The mom-of-three revealed that neither she nor Josh are wearing their wedding rings. However, some fans may be surprised to learn that the two are living together. Mackenzie explained that the house is both of theirs and if one was to leave, they would be “homeless.” However, she also revealed that their house has a separate wing that includes a bathroom and a bedroom.

Right now, Mackenzie says she is looking for guidance from God.

“God will guide me where I belong and I’m trusting in him right now and focusing on being there for my mom,” Mackenzie said.

Many fans are aware that Mackenzie’s mom, Angie Douthit, is battling cancer. Angie opened up about her battle on Teen Mom OG and has continued to share her story on social media.

“I don’t want to look back one day and say I spent her last days being angry or miserable. I think I got so caught up in life I stopped loving myself. If I can’t love myself first, I can’t give it to anyone else.”

Mackenzie McKee was first introduced to fans on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and Josh found out they were expecting their first child together. She then went on to share her story on the short-lived Teen Mom 3. The show lasted for only one season before being cancelled. Rumors then started to suggest that Mackenzie would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. However, that spot eventually went to her former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus. Following Mackenzie’s guest appearance on Teen Mom OG, it is unclear if she will be added to the cast full-time. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, though, fans would love to see her on the show.