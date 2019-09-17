‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry May Soon Consider Being A Foster Parent And Adopting Another Child Or Children

Kailyn Lowry wants more kids, in one way or another.

Kailyn Lowry wants to add more children to her family of four.

During Wednesday’s new episode of the Teen Mom 2 star’s podcast series, Coffee Convos, Lowry will be heard opening up about her plans to foster siblings and potentially adopt a child, or children.

“I want more kids, but whether I carry them on my own or not is not important to me,” Lowry told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, according to a September 17 report from E! News. “I’ve done it three times and I just, I really could picture myself maybe fostering siblings at that to keep them and then keep them together. And then hopefully the foster would lead to the adoption.”

Lowry already shares three children with three different men, including her oldest son, 9-year-old Isaac, who she had with Jo Rivera, her 5-year-old son Lincoln, who was a product of her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and her youngest boy, 2-year-old Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

According to Lowry, fostering and adoption may be the best route for her because it wouldn’t be hard on her body in the way that a pregnancy is. Lowry also said that she would like to look into adopting an older child and noted that it is likely much harder to find homes for children who have passed the baby and toddler stages of their lives.

While Lowry is not currently in a relationship with Lopez, who she first dated in 2017 after her split from Marroquin, she told Chrisley that she’s already discussed the idea of a potential adoption with him to see how he feels about the concept. As for his reaction, Lowry didn’t say much but did reveal that she told Lopez that she doesn’t have to make a decision anytime soon.

Lowry has also considered the idea of being a surrogate but said that she would want her own family to be complete before she considers having a child for someone else.

Loading...

“My life, I’m happy and I love my three kids, but I just don’t know that I’m done,” Lowry shared. “But also I’m like, how do you know when your family is complete?”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowry and Lopez have had an up-and-down relationship in recent years but recently took a stand against vaccinations together, making it clear that when it comes to important decisions for their children, they are on the same page.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9B airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.