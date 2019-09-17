Johnny Galecki Confirmed For Season 2 Of ‘The Conners’ As Darlene’s Love Triangle Takes A Surprising Turn

The actor will reprise his role as David Healy on the 'Roseanne' spinoff as he tries to get his wife back.

Johnny Galecki will be back as David Healy on The Conners—and it won’t be just a one-nighter. The actor, fresh off his 12-season stint on The Big Bang Theory, has been confirmed for at least two more episodes of ABC’s Roseanne spinoff, TV Insider reports.

The outlet reports that the Conner daughter (Sara Gilbert) will still be torn between moving to Chicago with her boss/boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and getting back together with her ex-husband David (Galecki), so her solution is to secretly see both of them.

Earlier this month, producers of The Conners announced that Ferguson would be back to reprise his role as Ben, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, but this is the first official confirmation of Galecki’s return to the show.

The news comes as Gilbert was caught at a script reading with Galecki, her co-star for more than 25 years, on The Conners set.

“He’s always been there for me,” Gilbert told USA Today of her longtime TV love.

Last month, Galecki posted a photo that showed him goofing around on The Conners set with Gilbert and co-star Laurie Metcalf. In the caption to the pic, the actor teased that he may be stepping back into David’s shoes for “one or two more stories.” Now it is official.

Gilbert previously told TV Line she was “hopeful” that Galecki would return for a larger role on the ABC spinoff after he appeared in two episodes in the first season.

“I know he loves doing the show,” The Conners star said. “I love having him. We have a magical time together.”

When the first season of The Conners left off, viewers saw Darlene considering a move to Chicago to be with Ben just as her unreliable ex showed up to announce that he broke up with his girlfriend, Blue (Juliette Lewis), because he realized he still wants to be with Darlene, who is also the mother of his two children. The love triangle storyline will be the culmination of a 25-year back and forth for the TV couple.

Speaking of affairs of the heart, The Conners producer Bruce Helford told TV Insider that Darlene’s dad Dan (John Goodman) could be ready to move on after the death of his wife Rosanne (Roseanne Barr). At the very least, there will be a temptation as the widower begins to form a bond with his former high school classmate Lousie (a returning Katey Sagal), who has recently relocated to Lanford.

Helford confirmed that “Dan is still having difficulty getting over Roseanne,” but it should be noted that Sagal has been booked for 10 of the 19 new Conners episodes for Season 2. So you do the math.

The Conners Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC.