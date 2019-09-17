Julianne Hough Gets Half Naked In ‘Thirst Trap’ Instagram Post Before ‘AGT’ Finale

Julianne Hough knows how to grab attention on social media. The America’s Got Talent judge posted what she hoped was a “thirst trap” in order to let her 4.9 million followers know that on Tuesday night, the popular TV talent show will air its finale for the season on NBC.

Her sexy photo posted on Instagram has certainly done its job. The beautiful blonde was lying in a provocative pose as she was naked above the waist. Her bare breast was half-covered by one arm while the other arm was raised up to her fascinating face.

She looked otherworldly in a full face of makeup that featured her dazzling eyes, rocking carefully applied mascara and a bit of eyeliner in the far corner of each peeper. Her long hair was spread out on the table she was resting upon and her taut middle’s muscles and curvy back were exposed as partially lay on her side.

For the photo, Julianne’s lips were parted in a kind of come-hither expression that was sexy as well as sensual.

Within an hour of being uploaded, the former Dancing with the Stars pro’s newest Instagram image won her nearly 42,000 likes and a slew of uplifting comments.

“Sorry I just lost my train of thought!!” said one fan, who was obviously caught in the AGT judge’s intensional “thirst trap.”

“It must be a trap… it caught my attention, stated a second fan, who added a heart-face emoji before admitting, “Detroit’s coming to the party.” That person also provided the AGT finale hashtag.

“Those icey smoldering eyes wow,” remarked a third follower, who was apparently transfixed.

“If I was a contestant tonight I’d print this out life-size and bring it over for you to sign after my performance,” said a fourth fan, who was very creative when commenting on Julianne’s social media share.

Julianne has looked forward to the AGT finale for a while now. The newest judge on the panel pointed out who she would like to see take the win for Season 14, according to The Inquisitr.

She picked from the top contenders, stating that the standout acts as far as she is concerned are the Ndlovu Choir from South Africa, singer Kodi Lee and crooner Benicio Bryant.

But those were not the only acts the 31-year-old arbiter mentioned. She also remarked that “her picks wouldn’t be complete without the Messoudi Brothers. After all, the sexy, shirtless acrobatic siblings did ask Julianne to join them on stage to dance.”

Sadly, that last act that had Julianne lying on the back of one of the guys didn’t make it to the AGT finale. That said, the trio definitely made it into Julianne Hough’s personal memory book.