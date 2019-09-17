Roseanne Barr Admits She Had Plastic Surgery To Make Her Look More Like The Kardashians

Roseanne says she wants to have more plastic surgery.

Roseanne Barr is sporting an hourglass figure these days thanks to some clever plastic surgery. The comedian admits that she had fat sucked out of her stomach and injected into her rear to give her that famous Kardashian shape, with a nipped-in waist and a full derriere.

The 66-year-old spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed that she envied Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney’s curvy backsides.

“I have a thing for butts because I never had a butt my whole life and I’ve always felt deprived,” she said.

“When I see these Kardashians and these young women … think, ‘Maybe I could get a butt like that.'”

She also said that she envies the family and reads the tabloids tot stay up-to-date on all the drama.

“It really helps me catch up on the Kardashian family. I just love them, they’re unbelievable.”

As part of her goal to have a shape more like those of the Kardashian women, she had her own nip and tuck. She says that didn’t like her own butt, so she had some work done.

“I just basically have a crack in my back,” she said. “I did have one procedure where I got the fat sucked out of my stomach and put in my butt because I just wanted to see what it would be like to have some shape of my butt,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Roseanne is planning a major Hollywood comeback less than a year after being fired for a controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett that many called offensive.

The former Roseanne show star is pairing up with Andrew Dice Clay for a new tour, called the “Mr. and Mrs. America Tour.” She says that she hopes to return to the spotlight but admits that she is worried about her reception after being ousted for her controversial statements.

During her comedy tour, she plans to talk about her love for all things Kardashian.

“I already have 20 minutes on the Kardashians and their family,’ Roseanne said. “About Caitlyn, her changing.”

She won’t, however, be talking about the 10 Kardashian grand-kids. They’re off-limits, though they are one of the few topics that are, she says.

As far as her own grand-kids go, she says that she has a great relationship with them and they have a good time together, but she butts heads with her kids from time to time because she has conservative views, while her kids are more liberal.