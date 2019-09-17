Jax Taylor Finally Opens Up On Why He Blocked His ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Castmates On Instagram

Jax Taylor has been blocking his castmates on Instagram, but he has kept silent on the reason behind his decision, leaving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute speculating about why they’d been banned from the Vanderpump Rules star’s online life.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Jax admitted that he needs a break from his friends from time to time.

“I go through my phases in social media, usually when it’s after a couple drinks and then I’ll go through the blocking phase,” Jax said.

“Andy Cohen always tells me just to mute people and say, ‘Don’t give people the satisfaction. You should just mute them.’ But no, I’d rather block them, because they think they’re being cute, so I’m just going to block them.”

Taylor says that he has unblocked Kristen, but the other two are still blocked and it seems that they will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

“They want to say something and see what they can get away with, so I block them. As far as blocking my castmates, I’ve unblocked one of them, Kristen, and two others are still blocked and they’re going to stay blocked,” he said.

Kristen talked about being unblocked in a recent Instagram post.

However, Jax says that his decision to block his friends doesn’t necessarily mean that they are fighting, which many people have speculated is the case. Instead, he says, he loves Ariana and Tom, but says that because they hang out all the time and film a show together, there are times when he just needs to get away.

He added that it is sort of like when siblings love each other but fight from time to time. Unlike other reality shows, he says, their group hangs out all the time, and they can get on each other’s nerves. He has unfollowed Scheana Shay in the past, as well, though he follows her now.

The new husband also told the celebrity news outlet that Brittnay is on good terms with everyone in the group – it’s just him that struggles now and then.

Jax also spilled the beans on his boss Lisa Vanderpump, who left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

He said that he believes the restaurant mogul is better off now that she has left the show since her plate is full with her various projects and shows right now.