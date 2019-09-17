Danielle Herrington Exposes Major Sideboob In Barely-There Bodysuit

Danielle Herrington shared a brand new Instagram update yesterday, and it was all about her toned bod. Previously, the Sports Illustrated model got fans talking with a revealing outfit that featured a leopard-print bra, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The new post showed the model wearing a revealing bodysuit with a thong cut. Danielle was seen striking a pose full of movement, as she raised her left hand to grab ahold of a bar above her. At the same time, she stretched out her right hand to grab a pole.

The bodysuit — which was likely black — left Danielle’s sideboob on full display. And so was her bare derriere, as she placed her right leg in front as if she were caught mid-stride.

The photo was in black-and-white, making it hard to see all of Herrington’s makeup. However, it was possible to see her hair was worn down and parted in the middle. She pursed her lips slightly for a coy look, and rocked a net-like choker necklace.

Aside from the bodysuit, the model wore a pair of dark-colored shoes that matched the dark backdrop and had numerous straps with small buckle accents.

This update received over 18,000 likes and plenty of messages from enthusiastic fans. This included followers that stopped by to let Herrington know exactly what they like about her.

“Adore your curves!!! I appreciate natural beauty and long legs. We are a great match!!” exclaimed a fan.

Another fan, in particular, seemed to love the new photo.

“WOMAN, YOU SHOCKED THE H*LL OUT OF ME, SO MUCH SO, I HAD TO BE ADMITTED INTO INTENSIVE CARE!!! ‘DH’, I TOLD YOU BEFORE, AT MY AGE AND STAGE, MY DOCTOR HAS TOLD ME TO AVOID ANY TYPE OF EXCITEMENT!! PLEASE COME AND VISIT ME AT THE HOSPITAL, I HAVE A PRIVATE SUITE, WHERE THE DOORS CAN BE LOCKED!!!” they joked.

Others kept their compliments more simple.

“OMG D*mm!! Insane Danielle beautiful toned chiseled body is such a work of art it’s unreal!!” they declared.

That’s not to mention the model’s prior post, which showed her flaunting her curves in an orange dress. The plunging neckline meant that Herrington had a chance to show off her cleavage. She pulled her hair back and parted it in the middle and wore shimmering, pinkish gold eyeshadow.

The orange dress also was floor-length, obscuring her shoes in the process.

Fans can hope for more updates from Danielle in the coming days.