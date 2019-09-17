Brett Kavanaugh Impeachment Resolution Introduced By Ayanna Pressley

'Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court,' she said.

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley has introduced an impeachment resolution against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the wake of new allegations of sexual impropriety that have been publicized in recent days.

As USA Today reports, Pressley introduced the resolution, which you can read here, to the full House this week. In it, she calls for the impeachment of the Trump-appointed justice, saying, “Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court, and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent.”

Back in September 2018, when he was first nominated to the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh was dogged by allegations of sexual impropriety when he was a young man. Specifically, as NBC News reported at the time, Christine Blasey Ford alleged that when Kavanaugh was in high school, a “visibly drunk” friend of Kavanaugh had locked her into a bedroom, where Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes while the friend watched.

The allegations led to contentious hearings on Capitol Hill, as well as a strict party-line vote to confirm him to the Court.

Other women have since come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in his young-adult days as well. And just this past week, new allegations have emerged against Kavanaugh. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a New York Times report published this month summarizes a forthcoming book about Kavanaugh that purportedly reveals even more allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh.

The Constitution lays out the process for impeaching a Supreme Court justice, and it’s similar to the process of impeaching the president. Simply put, any voting member of the House of Representatives can introduce articles of impeachment onto the House floor. When/if the resolution is put to a vote, if a simple majority votes Yes, then the justice is impeached and he or she would then have a trial in the Senate. There, it would take a two-thirds majority vote to remove the justice from the Court.

It’s only happened once in U.S. history: in 1805, Justice Samuel Chase was impeached. However, the Senate did not vote to remove him and he served the remainder of his term.

If the House votes to impeach Kavanaugh, the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to vote to remove him from the bench.

In fact, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the Number Two Democrat in the Senate, said that, with impeachment proceedings moving forward against Donald Trump and now Brett Kavanaugh, this particular Congress may go down in history as “the impeachment Congress.”

“We run the risk that people will feel we’re ignoring the issues that mean a lot to them as families,” he said.