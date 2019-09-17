Carrie Underwood Stuns In Low-Cut Black Top, Reveals She’s Been Named A CMT Artist Of The Year

Carrie Underwood is having a great year in her personal life and in her career, and now the honors are beginning to roll in. On Tuesday, a post on the “Cry Pretty” singer’s Instagram account revealed that she has been named one of CMT’s Artists of the Year, and will appear live from her tour in Cleveland during the show.

In the social media posting, Carrie can be seen wearing a plunging black top in the photo. The outfit showcased Underwood’s cleavage and curves as she gave a sexy stare into the camera.

The singer’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves which fell around her shoulders and blew behind her back.

Underwood also rocked a full glam look in the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows and a dramatic smokey eyeshadow. She added thick lashes, pink blush, and light pink color on her lips to complete the makeup style.

The songbird accessorized the ensemble with a pair of gold, dangling earrings and a ring on her finger. She also held a black glittery microphone that matched her outfit in her hand.

In the video that accompanies the photo, it is revealed that the CMT Artists of the Year show will air on October 16 at 8 p.m.

Of course, the singer’s fans were thrilled by her announcement and took to the comment section to leave their well-wishes for Carrie.

“Yay!!!!” one fan wrote.

“So deserved!!! Can’t wait to watch!” another eager follower stated.

“Definitely deserve it. You’re amazing,” a third fan posted.

“Congratulations,” a fourth social media user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie has been slaying Instagram with all of her sexy looks as of late, but she also looks gorgeous in her more relaxed clothing as well.

Over the weekend, Underwood shared a photo of herself looking comfortable and casual in a black jumpsuit from her fitness clothing line, CALIA by Carrie, as she sipped some coffee and lounged around on her couch.

It has been quite a year for Underwood, who not only released a new album and embarked on a tour, but also welcomed her second son, Jacob, after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“If there’s anything the past couple of years have taught me [it’s] that you don’t know what’s gonna happen next. And there’s no way you can plan for everything or make everything be the way you want it. So it’s been good for me to just kind of be present, and live in the moment and stop trying so hard to plan out the entire rest of my life,” Carrie Underwood recently said during an interview on The Today Show, per Taste of Country.