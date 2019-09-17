‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Praises Lisa Rinna’s Bikini Body After She Shares Dancing Video On Instagram

Lisa Rinna recently shared a clip of herself dancing in a two-piece.

Brandi Glanville doesn’t understand the people who take it upon themselves to criticize Lisa Rinna for sharing racy photos and videos of herself in a bikini.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member faced backlash due to a new video shared on her Instagram account earlier this month, Glanville spoke up on her behalf during an episode of her new YouTube series, Drinking and Tweeting with Brandi Glanville.

“At 55, she looks better than most 25 year olds and why is there an age limit on dancing or wearing a bikini?” Glanville wondered, according to a report from Reality Tea on September 16.

Glanville went on to take on Rinna’s critics by saying, “f**k all you haters,” and telling them that Rinna looks great and that she looks better than most people do in a swimsuit at any age.

“We should be celebrating her,” Glanville continued. “There really shouldn’t be an age limit on anything. We can all do whatever the f**k we want to do. And I have to just shout out Lisa Rinna. You look f**king amazing and better than most people in a bathing suit, to be honest.”

Glanville and Rinna have both appeared on many seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but starred in just one season — the fifth one — together. Although Glanville did appear on Season 6 and Season 9, she appeared only in cameo roles and was not featured with Rinna at all during those episodes.

While Glanville and Rinna haven’t had a ton of time together onscreen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they did manage to get on one another’s bad side during Season 5 due to the drama surrounding Kim Richards and the concerns about her sobriety.

As fans of the show will recall, Rinna suspected something was up with Richards during a game night party with her co-stars years ago. While Glanville and Richards initially denied any such thing, Richards later admitted that she had taken one of her late ex-husband’s pain pills.

In the months that followed, Richards faced a number of legal issues after becoming intoxicated and getting arrested at a hotel in Los Angeles. However, after falling off the wagon temporarily, Richards was able to get herself — and her sobriety — back on track and has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a couple of seasons since.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Rinna and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 sometime next year with two new wives, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.