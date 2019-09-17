‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Learns Devastating Details Of Victor’s Death

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 18 brings the news of Victor’s death to more people in Genoa City as Victoria hears about her dad and rushes home to Nikki. Plus, Michael finds out, and he instantly suspects foul play on Adam’s part, especially given Adam’s recent declaration of war against the Newmans.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) accuses Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Since his return to Genoa City, Adam has blackmailed Michael, and now that he is District Attorney, it seems like Adam is more inclined than ever to make sure Michael stays in his back pocket. However, Michael has a few tricks of his own, and perhaps this one will finally stick.

As soon as Michael learns of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) death, he immediately suspects Adam, so Michael goes to question him. The new DA warns Adam that if he had anything at all to do with Victor’s demise, he will drag it out of him. Instead of straight answers, a drunk Adam gives Michael a cryptic reply, which, of course, causes Michael to think the worst, and Michael is not wrong. After all, Adam vowed to destroy the myth of the Newmans, and with Victor’s death, that myth is well and truly gone. Of course, that’s only if Victor really died.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is taken off guard. She’s been entirely immersed with Billy (Jason Thompson), so she had no idea that her father, Victor, had passed away, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

After Billy’s intense struggle, Victoria remains by his side, but when Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) show up at the boathouse to give her the bad news, as soon as Victoria realizes they aren’t lying, she understands she must go home, and Billy insists on leaving with her. Once Victoria lets the shocking news sink in, she rushes straight to the Ranch to be by Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) side to help her during this terrible time. It’s been a rough week for Vicky, and something has to give soon.

Victoria hugs Nikki, and the two women gain strength from each other. While Vicky still has to ensure that Billy gets professional help, she believes that he made a significant breakthrough, and now she must focus on herself and her family in the wake of Victor’s death. This whole thing really could not have come at a worse time for Victoria.