Colombian-American Bombshell Erika Wheaton Goes Fully Nude For Snap That’s Almost Instagram-Illegal

It’s very tricky to ditch all your clothes on Instagram and still stay within the site’s rules against overt nudity, but somehow, Colombian-American bombshell Erika Wheaton has found a way.

The model took to Instagram this week to post a picture of herself lounging in a circular chair in the buff, holding her legs tightly together and strategically placing her hands to remain just covered enough to keep the snap legal. The picture was a smash hit, garnering more than 16,000 likes and plenty of compliments for the model’s rock-hard physique.

“OMG,” one person wrote.

Some added that with Erika’s penchant for sharing some incredibly revealing bikini pictures, this seemed to be the next logical progression.

“I was waiting for this moment cause your bikinis were becoming tinier and tinier there was no point to wear them at all after all….” another person wrote.

Though Erika Wheaton may have a light Instagram presence compared to other models, with just 178,000 subscribers, she has been able to capture some viral attention thanks to her frequent posting and knack for showing off her body. Aside from keeping her stream filled with a number of revealing pictures, Erika has also branched out into the entertainment industry with a feature in the music video for the Migos song “Slippery.”

Erika’s fans are certainly dedicated, helping her photos and videos attract attention far beyond what her subscriber size might suggest. She has also built up enough clout to pitch some major fashion and beauty brands, including her latest nude picture in which she was pitching Bali Body brand bronzer.

Though Erika seems to have spent the majority of her summer on the beach rocking the smallest bikinis possible, she also has some other photos that find her in the buff. Just a few weeks ago, she shared another bedroom shot showing off her tan to promote the bronzer. Erika has always found a way to stay within Instagram’s strict no-nudity rules in doing so, using body placement to her advantage.

Erika joins a number of other Instagram influencers in showing off their bodies to pitch the beauty brand. As The Inquisitr noted, Australian stunner Gabby Epstein has also recently shared a sponsored post where she displays her assets to promote Bali Body — even though it’s the dead of winter Down Under.

Those who want to see more from Erika Wheaton — from nude to fully clothed — can check out her Instagram feed.