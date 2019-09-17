Bella Hadid Wears Nothing But Black Gloves And Sparkly Jewelry In New Photo, Instagram Loses Its Mind

Bella Hadid showed why she’s one of the most sought after models working today when she posted a photo of herself rocking nothing but a pair of black gloves adorned with what looks like very expensive jewelry. In the photo, the model’s gloved hands are pressed against her chest, which makes it very hard to miss that she’s topless in the photo. She’s also sporting an avant-garde bob hairstyle that accentuates her razor-sharp bone structure.

According to Bella’s caption, the photo was taken by Hugo Comte, a photographer whose work has been featured in Italian Vogue, W Magazine Korea, Vogue Hong Kong, and several other esteemed publications. His Instagram page is almost like a who’s who of prominent models in the industry at the moment and features photos of Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, and of course Bella Hadid.

Bella calls him her idol in the caption. Hugo’s stunning photograph of her has currently featured the most recent issue of The Pop Magazine.

On Instagram, fans couldn’t get enough of the striking image.

“I need a poster of this above my bed,” one follower wrote.

Others were blunter in their expressions of admiration.

“Yes, yes, yes,” wrote actress Selma Blair.

Another fan said that she reminded them of a character from a popular Sci-fi movie from the 1990s.

“Those Fifth Element vibes” they observed.

This is hardly the first time that Bella has gotten attention on Instagram for showing off her cleavage. As The Inquisitr reported, she got loads of compliments for a photo in which she’s wearing a low cut lavender top that accentuates her decolletage. The photo was taken by Julia, a prominent fashion photographer based in New York City.

Her photo of Bella has racked up well over a million likes and more than 4,000 comments since it was posted on September 6.

Loading...

Several of the comments mention Bella’s ex-boyfriend, R&B/Pop star The Weeknd, whose real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. As E! Online reports, the two broke up last month, their second breakup since they first started dating. Abel dated singer/actress Selena Gomez during their first split.

A source told E! that their conflicting work schedules forced them to spend lots of time apart which made maintaining their relationship very difficult.

“Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.” the source added. “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects.”