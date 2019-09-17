Kylie Jenner Slays In Skintight Dress That’s Nearly Too Hot For Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s social media game is strong, and her followers are obsessed with all of her photos and videos. Whether she’s all dolled up for a night on the town, hanging at home with her daughter, Stormi, or snuggled up to her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, her followers can’t get enough of the billionaire makeup mogul, and this week was no different.

On Tuesday, Jenner took to her Instagram account to post a brand new photo update of herself looking smoking hot in a tiny black dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Kylie’s flawless figure is on full display in the garment, which boasted long sleeves, a short skirt, and a plunging neckline. The dress put Jenner’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs in the spotlight, and her fans could hardly handle it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her short, dark hair in straight strands and parted down the center. Her mane wrapped around her chin, and she rocked a full face of makeup as well.

Kylie’s glam look consisted of dark eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her plump lips. She accessorized the selfie with some tinted sunglasses, a black handbag over her shoulder, and a large diamond ring on her finger.

The photo was so steamy that it gained over 1 million likes in the first 20 minutes after it was posted, and Jenner’s followers flocked to the comment section to give their opinions on the snap.

“Love this whole vibe king Kylie,” one social media user stated.

“Just looking rich,” another Jenner fan commented.

“Oh my mommaaaa,” a third fan gushed.

As many fans already know, Jenner was recently named one of the youngest self-made billionaires ever by Forbes Magazine, due to her budding makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which started off with a few lip kits and blossomed into a billion-dollar business.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, recently spoke out about Jenner’s billionaire status during an interview on The Real this week.

“Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like, ‘When is it enough?’ And that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after-school activities for different things like that,” Kourtney stated during the interview, per People Magazine.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and her lavish lifestyle by following the reality star on her social media accounts.