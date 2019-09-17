Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Trigger Marriage Rumors After Being Spotted At NYC Courthouse

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney may or may not be married. The Oscar winner and her art dealer beau were seen together outside Manhattan’s marriage bureau on September 16, according to Page Six.

Since news broke about the engaged couple’s whereabouts on Monday, rumors have been flying about Jennifer and Cooke’s current status as a couple. When they turned up at the marriage bureau, the source said that the two were accompanied by a pair of security guards, an unnamed friend, and a photographer.

All of those who accompanied Jennifer and Cooke gave further credence to the idea that the pair had spent time at the official facility to get married. However, the photographer who was part of the party caused the idea to become more believable. The man behind the camera was identified as Mark Seliger, known for being the photographer to the stars and a top shooter who has created covers for both Vanity Fair and GQ.

That said, if there was, indeed, a wedding that took place in NYC on September 16, the bride and groom were dressed in garb that was anything but traditional. JLaw rocked a smart gray blazer paired with jeans while Cooke was wearing white in the form of a casual sweatshirt.

On Tuesday, Radar Online came up with more clues that seemed to convey that JLaw and Cooke did marry on Monday. Their source, who was on the scene when Jennifer and her entourage arrived, insisted that the couple was at the marriage bureau to become Mr. and Mrs. The onlooker also relayed that when they were on the site, the two reportedly exchanged rings.

“They were at the counter kissing. They seemed really happy!”

Jennifer has admitted that she fell in love with Cooke right out of the gate. They reportedly started dating last summer and were engaged by February. Page Six mentioned that “the pair is due to throw a big wedding party next month.

Also, the actress admitted that she broke down in tears after she organized a bachelorette party, according to The Inquisitr.

“Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.'”

Perhaps this sad story was a sign for the couple to change their plans or, at least, add to them. After all, Jennifer admitted that she was ready to make the commitment.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

That said, whether or not the 29-year-old actress and the 34-year-old gallery director actually wed at the marriage bureau in New York City or they were there simply to pick up their marriage license is still up for debate. However, if they did not tie the knot yesterday, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney will likely do so in very short order.