Anna Nyström Delivered Another Sizzling Yoga Pant Pic After Instagram Begged For An Encore

Scandinavian stunner Anna Nyström first found fame after posting yoga pant pictures to Instagram, and it seems as if the blonde bombshell continues to reign supreme in the category. The Swede just posted yet another athleisure shot earlier today, and fans are going just as wild as ever over the sexy shot.

This is not the first time this week that Anna has uploaded a picture of herself in her favorite athleisure. Just two days ago, she posted a picture where she once again wore yoga pants, though this time the leggings were black and paired with a cozy chunky sweater, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Fans loved the picture, and begged the model for more. Fortunately for her following of over eight million strong, she delivered.

In the picture, Anna wears a skintight white top. Befitting the colder autumn weather, the top is a crewneck and has long sleeves. Nonetheless, the stretchy material makes sure to hug all of her incredible curves in all the right places.

The top is also cropped, which manages to fit nicely with her high-waisted gunmetal colored yoga pants. The thick band around the waist emphasizes Anna’s fantastic hourglass figure. The pants are so tight, they look almost painted onto Anna’s body, and they hug her hips to showcase her killer curves.

Anna left the rest of the look minimalistic and simple. Her long blonde locks were left natural, and they naturally fell down to her waist. Her makeup was a neutral palate, and included nude lips, a light brown eyeshadow, and strong brows.

The setting of the photo looked to be a parking lot, and a white wall served as the backdrop.

The upload quickly earned over 75,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments.

“Gorgeous like always,” proclaimed a fan, adding a red heart.

“Looking stunning girl,” added a second, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Prettiest girl,” wrote fellow fitness model Julia Baessler.

It’s little surprise that the Swedish stunner spends so much time in yoga pants, as she has a documented passion for fitness. In fact, the blonde beauty even confessed in a Q+A video on Youtube that she and her boyfriend went to the gym on their second date.

Anna claimed that she thought the obstacle course at her gym would be a fun activity for the pair. The fitness fiend admitted that when her boyfriend held her hand to make sure she got through all the hoops, she knew she was falling in love.

“Yeah, we went to the gym together and then never stopped hanging out,” agreed beau Ako Rahim.