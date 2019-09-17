19-Year-Old Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Insane Figure In Skirt So Tight It Looks Painted On

Tarsha Whitmore’s most recent Instagram share is sending social media into overdrive.

At just 19-years-old, Whitmore is one of the most popular models on the planet and she also happens to be wildly popular on social media. So far, the Australian-born beauty has amassed an impressive following of over 500,000-plus on Instagram alone and pretty much everything that she does earns her a ton of attention from her followers. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, Whitmore sizzles in a sexy two-piece set.

In the shot, Tarsha poses at a bar and tags herself in Sydney, Australia. Her killer figure is on full display in a the gorgeous photo in a skimpy outfit that leaves little to be desired. On the bottom, Tarsha sizzles in a sexy purple pencil skirt that is so tight, it appears to be painted on. She pairs the beautiful skirt with a matching bra top while her toned and tanned abs are also on display.

The model accessorizes her look with a gold necklace and khaki colored purse as well as a pair of strappy heels. Whitmore wears her long, dyed locks down and curled in the photo while also rocking a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. Like most of her posts do, this one earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 10,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

While many followers commented on the photo to gush over her amazing body, countless others let her know that they want to purchase the two-piece set. A few more fans had no words, commenting on the photo with emoji instead.

“LOOK AMAZING GIRL,” one follower gushed with a heart-eye and flame emoji.

“You are amazing,” another follower chimed in with a series of emoji.

“So freaking beautiful,” another chimed in.

Over the past few weeks, the bombshell as been delighting fans with one hot post after the next and as The Inquisitr previously reported, Tarsha absolutely sizzled in a another smoking hot dress. In the shot, Whitmore tagged herself in Queensland, Australia. In the photo, she can be seen striking a sexy pose next to a white car. Whitmore kneeled on one knee and put the other leg out in front of her in the shot as she showed off her toned legs to onlookers. While clad in a skintight orange dress, Tarsha left little to the imagination in the beautiful image.

Fans can keep up with Whitmore and all of her stunning updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.