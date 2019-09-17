‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Speaks Out After Rumors Claim She’s Pregnant

Is she expecting?

Porsha Williams began facing rumors of a potential pregnancy last week after sharing a photo of her latest hairstyle.

Amid filming on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a report from Hollywood Life revealed that after being accused of sporting an alleged baby bump, Williams fired back at her body critics with a new photo. She reminded them that it’s been just five months since she welcomed her first child, Pilar Jhena.

“Life is great! *No I’m not pregnant just 5 months postpartum,” she announced on Instagram on September 16.

Following the sharing of the September 12 photo, which featured Williams in a skintight black dress, fans began questioning the reality star about her potential pregnancy and suggested that her tummy looked “high.”

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Williams and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, got back together last month after temporarily calling it quits on their relationship this past spring, just after their daughter arrived. At the time of the report, an insider had told Hollywood Life that the couple is doing great and planning for their upcoming wedding. It was also noted that McKinley had made some changes since getting back together with Williams, which Williams is said to be quite happy about.

Williams and McKinley began dating one another in 2018. By the end of that year, Williams was not only engaged, but also pregnant with her first child.

While Williams may not be pregnant at the moment, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, McKinley, recently discussed the possibility of having a second child.

“I’d like to work on [baby] No. 2 later. We’re going right back in,” McKinley announced during the August 15 episode of Dish Nation.

Although Williams refuted McKinley’s suggestion and said that she and her partner wouldn’t be starting to try for a second child right away, she admitted that she does want to have another baby soon.

“My thing is, I, at least, want [Pilar] to be able to sit up on her own. Can she get her head together straight before we bring the other one in?” Williams asked of her soon-to-be husband.

As for how many children she’d like to have, Williams said that she’s up for just one more pregnancy.

“I’m an old horse,” she explained. “I’ve got maybe one more good one in me. It could be twins.”

Williams and her co-stars are expected to be back on Bravo TV later this year for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.