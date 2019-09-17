TJ Jackson Responds To 50 Cent’s Lewd Comment About Michael Jackson’s Alleged Sexual Abuse

As The Inquisitr reported, rapper 50 Cent recently said that Chris Brown surpassed Michael Jackson in talent. After Jackson’s daughter, Paris, responded and suggested 50 was wrong, the 44-year-old entrepreneur made a lewd comment about the King of Pop’s alleged sexual abuse of children.

Complex reports that Jackson’s nephew, TJ, responded to 50’s comments during an interview with AllHipHop.

“I loved In da Club and some other 50 Cent songs, but I lost a lot of respect for him. A lot of respect, for many reasons. I just don’t think it was cool to attack my uncle without doing any research on the truth,” he said.

TJ added that 50’s decision to attack Paris is “even more immature and more disgusting” than his decision to comment on Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse. TJ also claims that the comments were beneath 50 — he says 50 should be “beyond” getting attention by stirring the pot — and suggested that he needs to “mature” and “understand the importance of respect.”

“Hopefully, he’ll mature and see more of a respectful side, but it is what it is.”

Per The Inquisitr, 50 used his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club to claim that he made the lewd comments as a reaction to Jacksons’s ardent supporters that he believes would refuse to believe that the pop star abused children even if the evidence was presented to them.

Stillness Is The Key! @RyanHoliday is one of my favorite authors and he delivers again with this one. Do yourself a favor: Pre-order it. Read it. Learn it and adapt it to your life! ???????? #StillnessIsTheKey pic.twitter.com/ptu661aLpW — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) September 11, 2019

Since the release of HBO’s controversial documentary Leaving Neverland, Jackson’s image has been tarnished. In the film, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the late pop star of abusing them as children, which has led to a backlash from Jackson’s supporters, who believe the pair worked with director Dan Reed in pursuit of money.

Despite the controversy, Vice News reports that Leaving Neverland won a Creative Arts Emmy for Best Documentary or Non-Fiction Special. After the win, Reed spoke backstage about comedian Dave Chappelle’s recent comments in his Sticks & Stones special, in which Chappelle said he didn’t believe Robson and Safechuck. According to Reed, Chappelle wasn’t “clever” for what he did.

“You know, mocking kids who were raped by famous people, it’s like: Is that funny?” he said.

In support of Jackson are his supporters and others that were closest to him, such as his former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, and Jackson biographer Mike Smallcombe. Both Fiddes and Smallcombe appeared in the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, which seeks to discredit Reed, Robson, and Safechuck by highlighting the holes and inconsistencies in their stories.