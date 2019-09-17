Tammy Hembrow Floors Fans In A Sexy Yellow Two-Piece Set As She Faces Her Backside Toward The Camera

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent Instagram share is wowing her legion of fans once again.

The blond bombshell is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure on social media in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and everything else in between. Hembrow stays in good shape and regularly works out, so it’s no wonder that she’s proud of her figure. In the most recent image that was shared with fans, Tammy turns heads once again.

In the gorgeous shot, the model poses outside in front of her white SUV. Tammy wears her long, blond locks up in pigtail buns with a few pieces of hair falling around her face. The stunner appears to be wearing just a little bit of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. Luckily for her 9.9 million-plus Instagram fans, her stunning body is also on display.

In the image, Tammy stuns in a two-piece yellow set that features a tiny bra and matching booty shorts. She faces her backside to the camera, showing off her curvy derriere and fit legs. Hembrow’s toned and tanned tummy are also on display in the photo. Since it went live on her page, fans have gone absolutely crazy over it. So far, the shot has garnered over 212,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the photo to let Hembrow know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her killer figure. A few others let her know that they would be purchasing the same outfit as she linked the retailer in the caption of the image.

“Wow.. I like your body princess hmm,” another commented with a few red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous beautiful woman,” another wrote with a red rose emoji.

“If there is anyone close to being perfect I would pick you,” another social media user raved.

Loading...

The YouTuber has been showing off her toned booty to the camera a lot in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Australian beauty stunned at a launch event for LipMD. While clad in a skimpy, white miniskirt, Tammy once again showed off her pert derriere to onlookers as well as her toned and tanned thighs. She paired the look with a sexy white crop top and since the post was one of her most popular yet, racking up over 200,000 likes and well over 800-plus comments.

Slay all day, Tammy.