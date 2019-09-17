Wendy Williams Flaunts Curves In Tight Orange Dress As Instagram Shames Her

The Wendy Williams Show is back in action, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, and talk show host Wendy Williams could not be happier to be on the air again. Unfortunately, some of her Instagram fans left less than supportive comments about the state of Williams’ legs. However, others quickly stepped in to remind people that she has an illness that causes both swelling and pain in her lower extremities, which means she doesn’t wear heels very often, if ever.

In her post, Williams wore a form-fitting shoulder-baring orange dress that showed off her ample bosom and small waist. The asymmetrical neckline went around her neck. Gray and orange Nike tennis shoes kept Williams comfy for her show. The talk show host wore a watch, bracelets, and a flashy ring as accessories. Her wavy, blond-highlighted hair fell around her shoulders. Williams finished the whole thing off with a happy smile.

“All wrong the whole look,” a disapproving fan replied.

“Don’t show the legs,” suggested another follower.

“Why does her foot look like that?” asked one.

“All of y’all who are commenting negatively about Wendy’s appearance should be ashamed of yourself. First of all, she has a medical condition (lymphedema) that causes excruciating pain and swelling to the areas affected by the disease. She can’t wear heels and try to be fly as she can’t walk in them,” explained one viewer.

Loading...

“I love you, Wendy! I pray all negative comments don’t discourage you!!!! Hope you and your health get better girl,” another fan encouraged.

The Wendy Williams Show was recently renewed for two more seasons, which means she’ll be on the air through 2022. Season 11 kicked off on Monday. Last season, she had to take a break from her talk show amidst some personal drama, but the ratings remained solid. Williams went through a difficult divorce after her husband Kevin Hunter’s purported infidelity resulted in a child. For Williams, Hunter reportedly having a child with another woman is something she is unable to forgive and forget, and Hunter was fired from her show. The couple eventually received a divorce settlement after 22 years of marriage.

Before this recent episode of her show ended, Williams shed a tear as she made the big announcement about her show’s renewal. The crowd went wild, and she received plenty of congratulations from fans and other celebrities — many of them seemingly being happy that they will be able to watch her spill all of the tea for at least two more seasons.