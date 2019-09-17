‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Wows In Plunging Black Swimsuit Taking Outdoor Shower In Thailand

Cheyenne Floyd is looking absolutely fantastic right now. The Teen Mom OG star might spend her life running around in sweats as she co-parents Ryder with baby daddy and ex Cory Wharton, but this is one mother who’s got a swimsuit body that’s worth a headline. The mother of one has been enjoying the luxury perks of a Thailand vacation. The Inquisitr documented Cheyenne knocking the camera dead on Ko Phi Phi Island in a pink bikini on September 11, and it looks like this break is proving to be an extended one.

Cheyenne has delivered a fresh new Instagram update showing fans just how relaxing her trip is proving to be. Today’s photo ticked boxes for Zen vibes as Cheyenne showered outdoors, but this update likely had fans eyeing up the star’s killer body.

The photo showed Cheyenne standing and shot full-length as she enjoyed a shower in what appeared to be a wooded enclosure. Cheyenne was standing amid a backdrop of the woods with lush palms visible in the background and appearing somewhat goddess-like as the water droplets fell on her head. As to the swimwear, this was no regular one-piece. Cheyenne’s all-black bathing suit boasted a plunging neckline and gold clasps on the straps, with fans seeing everything from the star’s sexy cleavage to her toned and shapely legs.

Chey posed for her photo looking to the side with one hand held to her head. She also didn’t seem to need a long caption.

The update appeared to prove popular in very little time, racking up over 5,900 likes in just 10 minutes. Cheyenne may not have the world’s biggest Instagram following, but she definitely comes with some dedicated followers. Fan comments quickly poured in, with the star seeing herself praised and asked where the bathing suit was from.

Loading...

Cheyenne might not come as one of the MTV franchise’s most fiery personalities, but this girl is a hard-hitter when she wants to be. Fans have been seeing Cheyenne co-parent Ryder and adjusting to her baby daddy’s new girlfriend, with the two girls having a sit-down over Taylor Selfridges’ past. Back in February, Celebuzz reported Taylor finding herself slammed for what appeared to be racist social media activity, with recent airings of the series showing Cheyenne confront Taylor. Taylor didn’t seem to have much in the way of defense, although she did apologize and admit to being young and making a mistake.

Cheyenne has 964,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of the star should follow her Instagram.